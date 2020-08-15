Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at Risk of Missing Start of Premier League Due to Injury

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the rest of their pre-season and beyond after the club confirmed he picked up an injury during a training ground collision.

The Reds are currently away in Austria as they build up their fitness for the 2020/21 season, but will be without their midfielder who has been sent home to Melwood to undertake rehabilitation with the club's medical team.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of our pre-season programme after sustaining a knock to his knee during training. — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) August 21, 2020

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been hit with a string of injuries since joining from Arsenal in the summer of 2017, although he featured more regularly in the recent campaign, making 30 Premier League appearances en route to the top flight title.

However, he's been hit with another setback, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp on the club's official website: “Really unfortunate. An unfortunate situation as well; it was a challenge [in training].

“It looks like it is very similar to what Hendo had, which keeps him out for we don’t know for sure exactly how long, but for sure this pre-season he will not make a game, Arsenal for sure not and then we will see. The next game is probably two weeks later, but I don’t know.

“We have to wait but it is far away from being perfect, of course. It is really hard for him and hard for us, but it is not to change.”