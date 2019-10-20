Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Says Liverpool Are 'Addicted' to Winning on Title Charge

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes Liverpool are 'addicted' to winning football matches as they surge towards their first Premier League title.

The Reds beat rivals Manchester United 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday to open up a 16-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, and with a game in hand.

They have won all but one of their Premier League games so far this season, with their only draw coming in their first meeting with the Red Devils at Old Trafford back in October.

Speaking to the club's ​official website, the former ​Arsenal and ​Southampton player claimed that his side's remarkable consistency has been down to the hurt of missing out on the Premier League title to City last season despite having amassed 97 points.

“Once you have proven to yourself and externally what you can achieve and the levels you can hit, that’s when the difference is." he said.

“When you consistently hit them year after year, or as close to, is when you will be satisfied with yourself and others will be satisfied.

“When I look at last season, how it finished and we didn’t win the league with 97 points, you’ve also got to respect what Man City managed to do that year, the year after they won it with 100 points."

“To then go and get 98 points the next season takes a lot of mental strength and it takes that sort of desire to go again the next year and not be satisfied with what you’ve done. To keep churning out game after game the next year takes a lot of doing and you’ve got to respect that."

​Oxlade-Chamberlain reiterated ​Adam Lallana's belief that winning has now become an addiction for the Reds.

“As Adam [Lallana] said, it does become an addiction. It takes a lot of mental strength as well. We’ve got a good group of lads here and a great manager to keep pushing for that, so I don’t think that will be an issue. It does become something you’re hungry for."

Like many others at the club, Chamberlain was careful not to jinx anything as ​Liverpool still haven't claimed their first top flight title since 1990 yet.

“We’re definitely hungry but we’re nowhere near finished and we’re not at the target we need to get to," he added. "

We’ve got to stay hungry and keep pushing, then hopefully we get the results that we’re after.”