Alfonso Pastor Eyed by Liverpool & Real Madrid After Champions League Debut

Despite conceding four goals on his first-team debut for Sevilla, 20-year-old Alfonso Pastor Vacas is a wanted man, with one report claiming that both Liverpool and Real Madrid are admirers.

Pastor was handed a surprise start against Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday night, after Tomas Vaclik suffered an injury in the pre-match warm-up. Vaclik himself was only due to play after Yassine Bounou contract coronavirus.

In fact, Pastor was only registered for Sevilla's Champions League squad in order to fit UEFA's homegrown requirements, with regular third-choice Javi Diaz left out.

20-year-old Alfonso Pastor made his debut on Wednesday | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Though Chelsea ran out 4-0 winners due to Olivier Giroud's excellence, academy-product Pastor did his growing reputation no harm - making two saves.

AS report that both Liverpool and Real Madrid 'have set their eyes' on the young keeper, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool currently have the world-class Alisson Becker as their first-choice goalkeeper but may look to improve their backup options soon.

33-year-old Adrian - formerly of Sevilla's rivals Betis - has been guilty of several high profile errors in recent displays and was benched in favour of homegrown Caiomhin Kelleher for the midweek win over Ajax.

Just gonna watch this all day... pic.twitter.com/O5Xpv7BOww — The GegenPress (@GegenPressPod) December 2, 2020

While 22-year-old Kelleher could be promoted to Liverpool's first-choice stand-in, Adrian's contract expires at the end of the season, which could open up a berth for another player to come in.

The Reds do also have highly rated youngsters Vitezslav Jaros (19) and Marcelo Pitaluga (17) on their books, while the loaned-out Loris Karius has a deal that runs until 2022.

Whether Liverpool would want another teenager to add to their current crop, or a more experienced Adrian-type remains to be seen.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, could offer Pastor the chance to become third-choice while also playing for the club's 'B team' Castilla, according to AS.

Los Blancos, of course, have Thibaut Courtois as their first-choice stopper, while Ukranian Andriy Lunin is second fiddle.