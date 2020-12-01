Alisson Adds to Liverpool Injury Woes With Hamstring Problem

Liverpool's injury crisis has deepened further with the news that goalkeeper Alisson Becker is out with a hamstring problem.

The Brazilian was omitted from the Reds' squad for the crucial Champions League group stage encounter with Ajax on Tuesday night, with the club citing 'a tight leg muscle'.

The Reds to face @AFCAjax ??



Alisson is out as a precaution due to a tight leg muscle. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 1, 2020

However, Jürgen Klopp has since revealed that the stopper has injured his hamstring and will likely miss the Premier League clash with Wolves on Sunday too, spending around a week on the treatment table in total.

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of Tuesday night's game, the German boss said: "So it's not COVID, I think it's something we have to mention when it's not the case – and it's not the case.

“He told us after the game that he felt in the 60, 70th minute of the last game his hamstring. [We] did a scan, it's a little one but enough for today and probably for another week.

Jurgen Klopp will have to do without his goalkeeper for at least two games | Pool/Getty Images

“We don't know exactly, we have to wait and I've never heard about a hamstring is only four or five days, so 10 to 14 days I think."

Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped in to replace Alisson in the Liverpool starting lineup in a surprise move considering normal back-up option Adrian is available for selection.

Explaining his decision, Klopp added: “Then we had to make the decision: Queev or Adrian. And Queev, I know him pretty much five years, four years for sure – I'm not sure when he came to the first team, training with us and stuff like this.

Caoimhin Kelleher will deputise on Tuesday night | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“He's just improving and improving and improving and he's a football-playing goalie, good shot-stopper, which is obviously the most important thing. My job is to make decisions and I did that.”

Alisson's injury is the latest in a string of setbacks for Liverpool this season, with Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk all out for varying lengths of time.