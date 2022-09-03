Alisson admits Liverpool did not deserve to win Merseyside derby

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson admitted that the Reds didn’t do enough to win the Merseyside derby on Saturday but insists they are getting closer to the kind of performances that will see more consistent wins come.

The 0-0 draw against Everton was a fourth Premier League game this season that Liverpool haven’t won, with their only victories so far coming against Bournemouth and Newcastle – the latter only secured with a dramatic 98th minute winner.

Alisson’s saves to deny Neal Maupay and Dwight McNeil were ultimately crucial in getting the Reds their draw, making it a point gained rather than two dropped in the end.

“We didn’t win so the answer is [we didn’t deserve to win]” he told LiverpoolFC.com.

Liverpool are already six points off the pace in the Premier League, having also played a game more than early leaders Arsenal. But Alisson is hopeful

“Not always do you get the results that you want but you have to fight for that, you need to have consistency in your performances, and we are getting there,” the Brazilian added.

“We are improving in respect of the last games we had, each game we are improving a step. Players are coming back from injuries so that is really important and that is the good side of everything.”

Liverpool have suffered badly from midfield injuries in the early stages of the 2022/23 season, with Jurgen Klopp recently hinting that they had wanted to sign Aurelien Tchouameni before he joined Real Madrid for €100m. The Reds did move on transfer deadline day, with Arthur Melo arriving on loan from Juventus – he was an unused substitute on Saturday.

