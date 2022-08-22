Alisson admits teams have figured out how to play against Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has confessed that teams appear to have figured out how to play against the Reds.

Jurgen Klopp's men are winless in their first three Premier League games and have conceded the first goal in each of their last seven - a run which stretches back to the end of last season.

Monday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United handed Jurgen Klopp's side their first league defeat in eight months, and Alisson admitted Liverpool's opponents may have figured out how to exploit their play style.

“Teams, when they play against us, they know the way we play and they try to exploit that and they try to use that against us," Alisson told the club's official website. "[It’s] something that most times works for us, [but] sometimes we get punished for that and tonight it is what happened.

“Sometimes we have to be more perfect in a game. It’s difficult to do that, but as a team being together we can do that and we can improve.

“We just have to keep working hard in our game in everything and defending with the ball.”

The goalkeeper went on to rebuff concerns that Liverpool were not prepared for the match, instead arguing that they simply made the wrong decisions on the pitch.

"We knew they could play like that and prepared the game for different situations, but sometimes in the match you have to adapt as a team but we knew already," he added.

"We trained and prepared for the game thinking different possibilities. I believe we were well prepared but could execute better on the pitch by making better choices and better moves and being a little bit more aggressive in a good way defensive-wise."

