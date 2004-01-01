Alisson believes Liverpool should be targeting unprecedented quadruple

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has said he and his teammates should be aiming to win all four major trophies available to them this season.

The Brazil international has already won the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in his three years at Anfield so far.

Jurgen Klopp's men had made a great start to the season with Mohamed Salah leading the line, but they've picked up just one point from the last six available to them in the Premier League as they look to reclaim their title from Man City.

When asked if Liverpool's main objective is to win the Premier League this season, Alisson told Liverpool FC Magazine: "It's about more than that, to be honest. We want more.

"Of course we want to win all the tournaments that we play in. We want to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup - all the tournaments that it is possible for us to play in.

"This should be the goal and the target for everybody for a team like us. But we have to take it game by game and we must be focused on our jobs to do 100 per cent what we have to do."

No club in the history of English football has managed to win all four of those honours in the same season.

Man Utd won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League back in 1999 to become the first English side to win a treble. Man City then became the first side to win a domestic treble by sweeping the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup in 2019.

Liverpool have not won the FA Cup since 2006 when they beat West Ham on penalties in the final, while they also needed spot kicks to win the EFL Cup against Cardiff back in 2012.