Alisson Discusses His 'Simple' Goalkeeping Style & Liverpool's 'Shark' Mindset

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has explained how he tries to 'simplify' saves, while also giving an insight into the Merseysiders' killer mindset.
In 55 Premier League appearances, the Brazilian has collected a staggering 30 clean sheets, with the Reds losing only one top-flight match since his arrival.
Alisson missed 11 games during the early months of 2019/20 due to a calf injury during the season opener, but has since returned to help Liverpool's charge towards the title.
Jürgen Klopp's side currently hold a whopping 22-point lead over second-place Manchester City, and their overwhelming dominance goes beyond domestic competition. The FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup have now been added to June's Champions League triumph.
Alisson has been integral to Liverpool's success, his unorthodox style of goalkeeping catching the eye, whilst also proving mightily effective.
⛔ @Alissonbecker ⛔ pic.twitter.com/HBMu1YDHfp— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 24, 2020
For more from Ed Alexander, follow him on Twitter
Source : 90min