Alisson Discusses His 'Simple' Goalkeeping Style & Liverpool's 'Shark' Mindset

​Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has explained how he tries to 'simplify' saves, while also giving an insight into the Merseysiders' killer mindset.

In 55 Premier League appearances, the Brazilian has collected a staggering 30 clean sheets, with the Reds losing only one top-flight match since his arrival.

Alisson missed 11 games during the early months of 2019/20 due to a calf injury during the season opener, but has since returned to help Liverpool's charge towards the title.

Jürgen Klopp's side currently hold a whopping 22-point lead over second-place ​Manchester City, and their overwhelming dominance goes beyond domestic competition. The FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup have now been added to June's ​Champions League triumph.

Alisson has been integral to ​Liverpool's success, his unorthodox style of goalkeeping catching the eye, whilst also proving mightily effective. Speaking to ​Folha de São Paulo about his approach to the position, he said: " I come from a tradition that teaches us to simplify saves.





"Having good movement and coordination, sometimes it's not necessary to jump," he stated, ahead of the Reds clash with ​Norwich City on Saturday. The Canaries will be coming up against a shot-stopper who has conceded just one goal in his last nine matches.





Of course, Alisson is just one man in a fearsome team. During his interview, the 27-year-old offered an insight into Liverpool's mindset at present, saying: " We got a taste of victory winning the Champions League, and now we want more.

"It's like a shark that smells the scent of blood in the water, goes blind and attacks. We've developed a killer instinct within our team. We sense we can get what we want. We've still got a long way to go, but we're going to keep it up."





An outstanding 2019 culminated with Alisson winning the inaugural Lev Yachine trophy, awarded to the world's best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

