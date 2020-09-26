Alisson Explains Why He Doesn't Like to Shout At His Teammates

Alisson has explained that he doesn't like to shout at his title-winning defence, emphasising that when a player makes a mistake, they don't need to be reminded of that fact.

The Brazilian has emerged as one of the world's best goalkeepers since arriving on Merseyside for big money in 2018. Liverpool finally ended their 30-year wait for a league title last season and Alisson has revealed the dynamic behind that success.

In their 2-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend, new signing Thiago Alcântara gave away a needless penalty that Alisson saved. He didn't get angry at Thiago and accepted that his teammate made an error.

It's become clear that he never shouts at his teammates. When asked why this is in an interview with the Mail on Sunday, the goalkeeper explained that everyone is guilty of making mistakes and it wouldn't be right for him to criticise others when they do:

"It's my way. I don't like to shout at anybody and I don't like it that anybody shout at me. When you make a mistake, you know that you make a mistake"

Alisson: “I don't like to shout at anybody and I don't like it that anybody should shout at me. When you make a mistake, you know that you make a mistake. We are professionals and we work every day on that." #awlfc [mail] pic.twitter.com/LRGJp7AkzM — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 27, 2020

"We are professionals and we work every day on that. I have made many mistakes already in my life. Sometimes they led to a goal, sometimes they didn't".

He also added that his defence know what they need to do to continue improving: "I know what I need to do differently. So I don't need to tell Virgil [Van Dijk] or Joe Gomez or Robbo [Andy Robertson] what they need to do differently".

"We speak to each other about what makes us all more comfortable with our movements but I don't believe that when you concede or make a mistake that you should be pointing the finger at someone. I believe in a different way. You speak in a better way and find a solution."

His penalty heroics against Chelsea helped Liverpool maintain their 100% winning start to the new season. The champions now look ahead to Monday night's game against fellow fast-starters Arsenal.