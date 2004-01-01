Alisson, Fabinho and Diogo Jota in Liverpool training ahead of huge Chelsea clash

Liverpool have had a major boost ahead of Thursday night’s Premier League clash against Chelsea, which could be huge in the race for the top four, with Alisson, Fabinho and Diogo Jota all back training with the rest of the squad.

The Reds have been blighted by injuries and problems in 2020/21 and had unthinkably lost four consecutive Premier League games before a 2-0 win over bottom club Sheffield United last time out.

Alisson had injury problems earlier in the season, although it was on compassionate grounds that he has been out of action this time, missing the Blades game last Sunday following the sudden death of his father back home in Brazil.

The goalkeeper had been extremely close with his dad, usually speaking with him every day, and was cruelly unable to attend the funeral because of UK travel restrictions and a regional lockdown in Brazil relating to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alisson was allowed time off to grieve for his late father | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

Fabinho has only featured in one of Liverpool’s last six league games because of muscle complaints. The Brazilian has done an admirable job of filling in at centre back in the long-term absence of Virgil van Dijk, but his recent layoff had caused tremendous problems.

Without him since the end of January, the Reds only kept one Premier League clean sheet and his return to fitness could not come any sooner following the news at the end of last month that fellow emergency defender Jordan Henderson is now ruled out until at least late March.

Jota is coming back from a three-month absence after taking a knock to his knee in early December.

Diogo Jota hasn't played since early December | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

His absence has been a major blow, with Liverpool otherwise lacking depth in attacking areas behind usual starting front three Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Jota, who scored nine goals in his first 17 appearances following a £45m transfer from Wolves, was able to ease the burden on the starters without a drastic drop in quality in a way that the likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino - prior to his loan exit - and Xherdan Shaqiri were not.

