Alisson Opens Up on Baptising Liverpool Teammate Roberto Firmino

​Liverpool goalkeeper Allison has opened up on the emotional baptism of Roberto Firmino, and revealed he brings his guitar along when the pair meet up to celebrate their faith.

Firmino posted a video on Instagram of his Liverpool teammate guiding him through a Christian baptism in a swimming pool, with the pair both moved to tears afterwards.

Allison helped perform the religious ceremony in front of both players' friends and family, and the clip went viral on social media.

1⃣ Alisson helping baptise Firmino

2⃣ Firmino celebrating it like a goal

3⃣ Alisson crying tears of happiness



The Brazilian Scousers! 酪 ( via IG/roberto_firmino) pic.twitter.com/wglMnDB08I — 90min (@90min_Football) January 16, 2020

Speaking about the occasion with LFC TV (via ​Empire of the Kop), Allison said: "I wasn't expecting it to be as big as it was, but it was a nice moment. All the Christians will understand what I'm talking about; it's a special moment.

"I have more experience with the walking with Jesus so I'm trying to help him [Firmino]. But yeah it was a special time and a special moment."

Alisson revealed the pair meet up regularly to practice their Christianity. The goalkeeper sometimes brings along his guitar, which he has famously brought out before to sing popular ​Liverpool chant 'Allez Allez Allez'.

"With him and other friends also, we try and have some meetings to talk about Jesus," Alisson added. "To praise God, to sing songs - sometimes I take the guitar - and we read the bible together."

The 27-year-old also admitted that their Christianity had helped to bring him closer to his teammate.

"We have a good relationship, we are friends but we are big friends now because we have something in common and that is our faith in Jesus which is great. Not only Bobby but Fabinho also so this is nice," Alisson said.

Liverpool return to action on Saturday, against struggling ​Norwich, as they continue their bid for their maiden Premier League title.

A victory at Carrow Road would take the Reds to within five wins of the crown, with both Alisson and ​Firmino expected to return after being rested for Liverpool's FA Cup win over Shrewsbury.