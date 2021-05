Alisson reacts to scoring late winner against West Brom

Alisson dedicated his dramatic winner in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over West Brom on Sunday to his late father and his family.

With the Reds and Baggies locked at 1-1 following goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Mohamed Salah, the goalkeeper trotted forward in injury time for a corner with Jurgen Klopp's side desperate for a late winner to keep their Champions League aspirations in check.

The Brazilian was afforded a free run and met Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross brilliantly, flicking it into the far corner beyond the outstretched Sam Johnstone to move Liverpool within a point of fourth placed Chelsea with two games to go.

Alisson's father passed away in February and after the game he touched on how difficult the past few months have been.

He told Sky Sports: "I am too emotional - this last month - everything that happened with me and my family - but football is my life. I have played since I remember as a human being with my father. I hope he was here to see it. I am sure he is celebrating.

"This was for my family and for the boys. We fight a lot together and we want to get to the Champions League. We won it in 2019 and it was all because of qualification.

"I hope my father is watching and celebrating somewhere.

"I am really happy - thank you for the players as we fight a lot. We are exhausted from this season - there has been a lot of pressure - I am happy for the win.

"Sometimes I practice heading in training but just to have fun! I have some sense of how to head a ball!

"I have been away from interviews for a long time because when I talk about it I get emotional. But to all of you who sent me letters, like Everton and Ancelotti - City - I want to say thank you - if it wasn't for you I could never get through this.

"This is the way God loves us - through people. I want to say thank you to everyone for helping me through this."

Liverpool have games against Burnley and Crystal Palace left to play. With Chelsea hosting Leicester on Tuesday, two wins would likely see the Reds qualify for the Champions League.

Source : 90min