Alisson reacts to scoring late winner against West Brom

Alisson dedicated his dramatic winner in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over West Brom on Sunday to his late father and his family.

With the Reds and Baggies locked at 1-1 following goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Mohamed Salah, the goalkeeper trotted forward in injury time for a corner with Jurgen Klopp's side desperate for a late winner to keep their Champions League aspirations in check.

The Brazilian was afforded a free run and met Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross brilliantly, flicking it into the far corner beyond the outstretched Sam Johnstone to move Liverpool within a point of fourth placed Chelsea with two games to go.