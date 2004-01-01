Alisson Reveals 'Desire' to Return to Brazil in Future

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed his desire to return to his native Brazil and play for Internacional again before he retires.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool in 2018 after two seasons in Italy with Roma and has since become a key figure in the club's recent successes, helping the Reds to Champions League and Premier League glory, as well as winning the first-ever Yashin Trophy in 2019.

Alisson lifts the Premier League with fellow Brazilians Roberto Firmino and Fabinho | Pool/Getty Images

However, while his contract at Anfield runs until 2024, the keeper reveal that he may end up returning to his former club one day in the future.

He told Globo Esporte: “I know that God has something for me, I want to follow God's plans for my life, but my heart's desire for when I return to Brazil, if God goes to serve him, is to return to Inter, home, the club that I love.

“I have a lot of respect for all the clubs in Brazil, I might even want to play for some other club, but I don’t know if I would be able to go back to Brazil and not go to Inter.”

He explained that while returning to Brazil to play football is his 'heart's desire', there are no plans in place right now to leave Liverpool anytime soon.

Alisson also explained his desire to enjoy a prolonged playing career at a 'high level' and even suggested that he could even play into his forties.

He added: "Now if it will be up to 35, 40 or more than 40 I don’t know, I have a lot of road ahead. I hope to do my best while in the national team and in Europe.”

The shot stopper only moved to Europe in 2016 when he signed for Roma from Internacional for a fee of just €7.5m and initially served as understudy to Wojciech Szczesny. He enjoyed a meteoric rise after a breakout season with Roma, and has since become Brazil's first choice and one of the best goalkeepers in the world.