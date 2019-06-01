Alisson Reveals Special Relationship With Liverpool Fans & Opens Up on Trophy Ambitions

​Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed that Jurgen Klopp and the club's supporters have played a huge role in the club's recent success, insisting that the players are trying to continue making history.

The Reds have just arrived back in England after winning the Club World Cup, a competition they hadn't won before, after beating Flamengo in a tense final out in Qatar. The success added to an ever-growing trophy cabinet, which already holds the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup this calendar year.

But Alisson, who moved to Merseyside from Roma during the summer of 2018, claims that nothing would be possible without the motivation of Liverpool's charismatic manager, as well as the special connection that the players have with the supporters.

In quotes carried by the ​Metro, he said: " “I think we, as a team, we are making the things special. The boss keeps us together and we try to make the difference not just on the pitch but off the pitch with the supporters.

“Every time we say, ‘We are ​Liverpool, this means more’ maybe it makes no sense for those who are not Liverpool supporters but we really try to make this special for everybody.

" Not just for us players, but the supporters also who are all around the world following us. We need to give the best on the pitch. They have already the history but we are making history again. Football is like this."





The Brazilian has been instrumental in Liverpool's resurgence to the top of world football, and he claims that the club will continue striving success, as they want to continue making history.

He added: “You always have the new opportunity of new things, we try to make history again because we have a big goal and that is the Premier League and to try to defend the Champions League title.

“Yeah, first time you never forget. But always when you win it is special. Winning for Liverpool is even more special. We try to do our best, we are thinking about always the next game we have in front of us.

“We have many games to play, we are just halfway through the season so we have a long way to go and we need to keep playing who we are playing.”

Liverpool currently sit atop the​ Premier League table, ten points clear of Leicester in second, whom they play on Boxing Day, with the Reds now overwhelming favourites to claim a first top-flight title in 30 years.