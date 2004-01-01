Alisson ruled out of Community Shield with Adrian set to start

Liverpool pair Alisson and Diogo Jota have been ruled out of the Community Shield against Manchester City after failing to regain fitness in time.

Alisson hasn’t been involved since the pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok on 12 July. The Brazilian stopper has now resumed training but won’t be ready to face City in the season curtain raiser at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

However, Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful that his goalkeeper will be available to face Fulham when Liverpool open their 2022/23 Premier League against Fulham on Saturday 6 August.

Jota, meanwhile, is currently nursing a muscle injury and it is not clear when he will return.

"Alisson and Diogo have no [chance against Man City]," Klopp said as he faced the media on Thursday. "Ali trained today more than the day before so he will be definitely available for Fulham, but not for the weekend.

"The same for Diogo. Diogo was not here with us so how could he play a football game? That will take a while unfortunately. That’s it.”

Third choice Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is set to get the nod for the Community Shield. The Spaniard had fallen behind Caoimhin Kelleher in the Anfield pecking order, but the Irishman joins Alisson in being unavailable for Saturday’s shield match.

Summer signing Darwin Nunez is in line to make his first official Liverpool appearance. The Uruguayan, whose transfer from Benfica could reach £85m in time, scored four times in pre-season, netting all four in the same game against RB Leipzig.

The day after the Community Shield, Liverpool face one final pre-season warm-up against French club Strasbourg back at Anfield.

