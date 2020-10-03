Alisson Ruled Out of Liverpool's Trip to Aston Villa With Injury

Alisson will miss Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa on Sunday evening ,with Adrian set to deputise for the injured stopper.

The absence of the Brazilian is the latest in a long line of selection headaches for Jurgen Klopp. Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mané are both in self-isolation after testing positive coronavirus earlier in the week and there are also a few more knocks being nursed by his squad.

As reported by James Pearce, Alisson suffered an injury in training, meaning Adrian will be given a rare Premier League start. The Spaniard played in goal on Thursday as the Reds crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Arsenal on penalties. The game came just three days after Liverpool defeated the Gunners in the league 3-1.

It is not the first time that Alisson has picked up an injury while at Anfield. Last season, he was ruled out for around a third of the campaign with hip and calf problems. A few high profile mistakes aside, Adrian filled in well, helping the Reds romp towards their first top flight title in 30 years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was also an injury doubt, but these reports have been dismissed by Pearce, who said he expects the England international to return at right-back.

Liverpool have started the Premier League season well and currently boast a 100% winning record. They kicked off the season with a dramatic 4-3 win over Leeds, before beating Chelsea and Arsenal with minimal fuss.

However, Villa will go into the game full of confidence. Despite being tipped for relegation by many this season, they have enjoyed an encouraging opening few games. They defeated Sheffield United 1-0 and then put lowly Fulham to the sword 3-0. The Villans also boasts close to a clean bill of health with no notable injury problems to speak of.