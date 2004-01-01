Alisson signs new long-term deal with Liverpool

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has signed a new long-term deal at the club.

The Brazilian shot-stopper has been a huge part of the Reds' progression in recent seasons, making 130 appearances since signing from Roma in 2018.

Alisson has signed a new deal at Liverpool | Clive Mason/Getty Images

Liverpool have been working hard to secure the long-term futures of some of their key men in recent weeks, and the club have now taken to their official website to confirm that Alisson has signed a new long-term deal on Merseyside.

The Brazilian said he had no hesitation over signing a new deal and that he's excited for what the future holds.

"I think I didn't waste too much time to think about that. It's something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself," he said.

"Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy. I'm really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I'm really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me."

"We have to set goals and we have to set them high – winning everything that we are playing [for], the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there.

"But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100% at least. If we can push harder, we will go."