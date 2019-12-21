Alisson to Honour Musical Promise to Jamie Webster if Liverpool Win the Premier League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has said he will honour a promise he made to Merseyside musician Jamie Webster to join him on stage, if the Reds go on to win the Premier League this season.

Webster wrote himself into Anfield folklore with his adaptation of 'Allez, Allez, Allez', which became the soundtrack of the club's run to the 2018 ​Champions League final, and has been heard ringing out around the famous stadium ever since.

His BOSS music nights, in which he plays a variety of Liverpool songs for swathes of supporters who come along, have since become must-attend events. At the height of his fame back in February, he hosted an 'in session' event with Alisson for the club's YouTube channel.

The 14-minute video saw Alisson, a keen musician in his own right, join Webster for a chat and a jam on a few well-known ​Liverpool songs, and one of the biggest talking points for supporters came when the Brazilian promised to join the Scouser on stage if Jurgen Klopp's men went on to win the Champions League.

They did just that, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final, and it's a promise Alisson is yet to honour. In a recent interview with the ​Liverpool Echo, the keeper has shifted the goalposts somewhat - but insists he will return if Liverpool go on to win the ​Premier League this season.

​ "I wish, because I made a promise," he said, when asked if he would still be honouring his vow. "If we win the Premier League, I will go back!"

It looks for all the world as if he will be held to his word for a second time, as ​Manchester City's defeat to Wolves means the Reds sit ten points clear of Leicester at the top of the division with two games in hand.

They are 14 clear of the champions, and will make that 17 with 19 games played if they emerge victorious over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

