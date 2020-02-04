Alisson Trains With Brother at Brazilian Club Fluminense During Winter Break

With Liverpool not scheduled to play another game until mid-February and Jurgen Klopp ditching plans for a warm-weather training camp, goalkeeper Alisson Becker headed home to Brazil to support his brother - even taking up some unfamiliar colours.

According to reports in Brazil, Alisson has been back in his homeland keeping up his fitness by training with his brother's club - Rio giants Fluminense.

According to O Globo (as translated by ​SportWitness), the ​Liverpool number one asked not to be photographed on his mini-break/training trip...but inevitably some images have leaked out.

OLHA ELE AÍ! Alisson Becker treinando com o uniforme do Fluminense. pic.twitter.com/ZeAksLTJAv — Flunaticos (@flunatiicos) February 4, 2020

Alisson has apparently been spotted wearing three Fluminense shirts, while he rocked up at the legendary Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro to watch the 1-1 draw with Union La Calera (Chile) in the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday, with his older brother's name (Muriel) on his back.

It is said that he is expected to spend the rest of the week training with the Brazilian club, before returning to England.

According to various reports, Liverpool have provided all their players with individual training programmes while away, having allowed them to miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.

Alô, @LFCBrasil! Estamos tratando o goleiro de vocês como se fosse da nossa família aqui! Fiquem tranquilos! 🇭🇺😅 https://t.co/wVX62tI7M3 — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) February 5, 2020

Speaking to the ​Independent.ie about his little brother last year, Muriel Becker told of how the two honed their goalkeeping skills as kids with a fierce rivalry in their grandmother's car park.





He said: "Our grandma's car-park gate was the first goal we defended. To make things more equal, only he could use the hands to make the saves, but I was allowed to do it only with my body. We also played our own game we used to call 'carrion'. The guy without the ball was allowed to kick the other freely, so showboating was not a good idea. There were tough tackles from me, but he couldn't care less. He responded in the same way, very bravely.

"There was this fraternal rivalry at home. As I knew how to properly tease Alisson, we used to fight very often. We joke nowadays that he suffered bullying even when we didn't know what that was. I was a little bit harsh on him, irritating and provoking him a lot."​​

Alisson posta foto com camisa do Fluminense após assistir ao irmão Muriel no Maracanã: “Que orgulho” 👇🏼 https://t.co/H399yCNhoJ pic.twitter.com/Z7NjKsB2W2 — Fluminense | GloboEsporte.com (@ge_flu) February 5, 2020

​​Apparently not scarred for life by the 'bullying', Alisson posted a photo with his brother on Instagram after Wednesday night's clash calling 32-year-old Muriel a 'giant'.

Liverpool and Alisson return to action on 15 February with a trip to bottom of the table Norwich City, before the away leg of their last 16 Champions League tie with Atletico Madrid.