Alisson's father found dead in Brazil

The father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was found dead on Wednesday night after drowning in a lake near his holiday home in Brazil.

57-year-old Jose Becker, father of both Alisson and Fluminense goalkeeper Muriel, went swimming in a dam near the town of Rincao do Inferno before he was declared missing at around 17:00 local time.

Tributes to Becker came flooding in on social media shortly after the news was confirmed. Brazilian sides Fluminense, Internacional and Sao Paulo all took to Twitter to express their condolences, while fans around the globe also offered their support.

Back in 2018, Alisson confessed to Liverpool's official website that his father was a large part of the reason he became a goalkeeper.

“I have a family of goalkeepers,” he said. “My father played for his work team, my mother played handball in school, and my grandfather played in amateur football. And after all this, my brother started playing and then I started to like it, too.



Alisson admits his father helped him become a goalkeeper | Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images

“I started to watch him training and then started feeling passion for the position. It’s in my blood, it’s in my family, so I started to follow them and to play in goal.”

Liverpool's next game will be against Sheffield United on Sunday, but if COVID-19 guidelines allow Alisson to attend his father's funeral, he may end up missing a handful of games as he will be required to quarantine upon his return.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!