There might not be too much to sing about at Liverpool right now, but Jurgen Klopp has helped restore Anfield as one of the country's most intimidating ampitheatres.

The murky depth of the Roy Hodgson era has long been forgotten on the red side of the Mersey, with Klopp helping the Reds re-emerge as both a domestic and continental force. The 2019/20 Premier League winners have tasted success in every competition they've been involved in since Klopp took charge.

The German guided Liverpool to their sixth Champions League crown in 2019, and they were close to adding a seventh to their impressive haul in 2022. The Reds' success in Europe has seen supporters develop a chant that serves as a tidy accompaniment to the club's notorious 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem.

'Allez Allez Allez' is incredibly particularly popular on a cold Champions League night overseas, with the chant only recently being established by supporters.

'Allez Allez Allez' lyrics

We conquered all of Europe,

And we will never stop,

From Paris on to Turkey,

We've won the f*cking lot!

Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly,

The Fields of Anfield Road,

We are the supporters,

We come from Liverpool!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Allez, allez, allez!

Origins of Liverpool's 'Allez Allez Allez' chant

The newly sung chant was the club's anthem during their 2017/18 Champions League campaign in which the Reds reached the final in Kyiv before they were beaten 3-1 by a Gareth Bale-inspired Real Madrid.

It's believed that the song was first sung by supporters when Liverpool visited Porto for a round of 16 clash in February 2018.

The tune is inspired from the 1985 hit "L’Estate Sta Finendo” (“The Summer Is Ending”) by Italian disco duo Righeira with supporters from various European clubs - starting with Italy's giants - altering the song into a version of their own and that's what Liverpool supporters successfully did on their Porto away day.

Musician and Liverpool fan Jamie Webster, who was there in Porto, fine-tuned the initial chant to create the final iteration that's sung loudly and proudly by supporters today. Webster's work evolved the chant into an immediate hit, with Klopp even duetting the guitarist during Liverpool's pre-season tour to the USA in 2018.