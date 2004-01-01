American Media Mogul Aims to Mirror Liverpool Success With Rival £350m Newcastle Takeover Bid

American media mogul Henry Mauriss intends to emulate the work of Liverpool’s owners if his rival £350m bid to buy Newcastle United is accepted.







The club feature heavily in the media recently, due to Amanda Staveley’s controversial bid to relieve Mike Ashley of the club, backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PiF).





Newcastle fans believe they have been on the losing side during Ashley’s 13-year period as owner of the Magpies. The feeling is he has never made sufficient funds available to Newcastle managers, and results have suffered as a consequence.





Mauriss, the man behind the rival bid, earned his money in the finance sector, before taking control of ClearTV. His company is a media corporation that supplies television network platforms to a number of US airports.





According to The Mirror, Mauriss recognises the good work that Liverpool’s American owners John Henry and Tom Werner have done since buying the club in 2010. He wishes to have a similar impact at Newcastle to the success the Reds' own US owners have had in restoring the club to its historically successful state.





A source close to the ClearTV owner is quoted as saying: “He has studied the way his fellow countrymen Werner and Henry have successfully rejuvenated Liverpool and made them one of the world’s dominant forces.





“There is the promise of significant investment not only in the squad but also the club’s academy. It’s a fantastic business plan.





“The investor has seen the way Liverpool’s owners have harnessed themselves with the local community and made it a team effort with everyone pulling in the same direction.





“Newcastle have a huge and loyal support. It’s a club with massive potential.”





Mike Ashley and Mauriss were in talks about a potential takeover before Amanda Staveley came in with her Saudi-backed alternative bid.





But the source added that Mauriss is a 'genuine investor' and is 'ready and waiting' to step in if the Saudi bid currently being investigated by the Premier League falls through.





However, the Mirror adds that the bid is believed to have been brokered by Chris Ronnie, a disgraced former associate of Ashley. The former chief of sportswear retailer JJB Sports was jailed in December 2014 for fraud.





The report adds that Ronnie has a long association with Ashley and brought the American bid to the table in January, however he would have no involvement should that takeover actually take place, which is looking increasingly unlikely.



