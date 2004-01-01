Analysing RB Leipzig's form since last meeting with Liverpool

Before Liverpool took on RB Leipzig on February 16, the Reds had lost their three previous matches, by an aggregate scoreline of 8-2.

Jurgen Klopp's men showed there was still some life left in the old dog just yet, however, beating the German side 2-0 in their away fixture to all-but guarantee their place in the Champions League quarter-finals.

That spot looks far more up for grabs in light of the past three weeks of action, however.

Liverpool have subsequently lost at home on three separate occasions to rivals Everton, Chelsea and lowly Fulham, albeit with a solitary victory over doomed Sheffield United sandwiched in the middle.

Those defeats have seen the Reds lose a club record six consecutive home matches, and they now lie eighth in the table, seven points off the top four, and a whopping 22 points behind runaway leaders Manchester City.

So, while Klopp and his team have been busy imploding, how have Leipzig responded to their European setback?

Hertha BSC 0-3 Leipzig

While Liverpool wasted their opportunity to turn over a new leaf, Leipzig proved their bouncebackability with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Hertha BSC. It took a moment of sheer brilliance to break the deadlock, and it arrived in the form of a Marcel Sabitzer thunderbolt.

The midfielder hit a rocket towards the Hertha net, and it bombed and dipped over the goalkeeper and under the crossbar. Nordi Mukiele doubled the lead in the second half, pressing Matteo Guendouzi into making a horrid mistake in his own box, and the Frenchman blasted the ball home without a moment of hesitation.

Leipzig rounded off the scoring in the 84th minute, when Willi Orban rose to meet Sabitzer's inch-perfect delivery from wide. The perfect response then, and an excellent springboard for the weeks to come.

What did we learn? This group of players possess brilliant quality in the final third, and can grab goals from all over the pitch.

Leipzig 3-2 Monchengladbach

Next up, Borussia Monchengladbach. The visitors were falling away from the Champions League chase, and needed a positive result to kickstart their season. As for Leipzig, a title charge was well in their grasp.

It all looked to be dripping down the drain after 20 minutes though, as goals from Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram put Gladbach two to the good. But this Leipzig team is made of stern stuff, and they gave themselves a glimmer of hope on 57 minutes, thanks to Christopher Nkunku's tap-in from inside the six-yard box.

Yussuf Poulsen brought the hosts level only nine minutes later with an accurate drive from outside the penalty area, and Alexander Sorloth snatched all three points at the death with a towering downward header.

What did we learn? Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi has got an error in him, among all the great saves. They showed unbelievable spirit and character to come back from the dead. Do not write them off.

Leipzig 2-0 Wolfsburg

Leipzig then took their eyes off the Bundesliga title race to tackle the DFB-Pokal Cup, and did so with relative ease. Nkunku somehow failed to break the deadlock with a close-range header, and they should have been punished when Wolfsburg were later handed a penalty, but Wout Weghorst blazed his spot-kick over the bar.

Die Roten Bullen seized the initiative from that moment on, and Poulsen put them in control with a driving run and composed finish on 63 minutes. Hwang Hee-Chan sealed the victory in the dying minutes, slotting the ball past a stretched and exposed backline.

Nothing to see here, Leipzig go marching on.

What did we learn? Leipzig are prepared to fight on all fronts. Whether it be the Bundesliga, Pokal Cup or Champions League, Julian Nagelsmann and his stars want trophies.

Freiburg 0-3 Leipzig

Finally, Leipzig travelled to Freiburg, a club known for making life difficult when the top teams roll into town. This time, there were no such shocks.

The favourites were made to work hard in fairness, but did break the deadlock just before half-time through Nkunku, although the credit has to go to Poulsen for the selfless assist. Nkunku turned provider to kill the game in the second half, rounding the keeper and rolling the ball into the path of Sorloth, who stroked home. Easy does it.

Leipzig put some gloss on the scoreline with 10 minutes to play, when Emil Forsberg placed the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the box after a smart Sorloth pass - once again, the previous scorer turned provider on this occasion. Overall, it was a brilliant team display and one which screamed of a united bunch of players.

What did we learn? This Leipzig team loves a goal. They scored three for the third time in three league games - the exact number of goals they'll need to beat Liverpool outright. Does anyone really still believe it can't be done?