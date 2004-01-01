Andreas Pereira Labels Liverpool Pair 'Arrogant' in Candid YouTube Interview

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has sensationally (and bizarrely) labelled Liverpool stars James Milner and Virgil van Dijk as 'arrogant'.





Pereira has endured a frustrating season, registering just six goal involvements in 39 games in all competitions, while Bruno Fernandes' arrival in January has left the Brazilian's Old Trafford future in serious doubt.





Pereira has lost his place in the United team recently

His own poor form did not stop him from taking aim at the title winning pair during a recent interview with Brazilian YouTube channel Desimpedidos. The midfielder labelled both Van Dijk and Milner 'marrento' which can mean arrogant or cocky in Portuguese.





"I don't really like that guy, Milner," he said.





"And to tell you the truth, I don't like that guy, the defender, Van Dijk. [He is] Marrento, man. Even the way he plays is kind of arrogant."





Pereira is not a fan of this Liverpool pair

Both players will likely be cut up by the comments but can wipe their tears away with their Premier League winners medals this evening.





As for Pereira, he hasn't made an appearance for United for some time. The 24-year-old's last action was a cameo from the bench against Brighton in June and he has not even made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's 20-man squad in recent weeks.





It is widely expected that he will be shown the exit door in the summer with Everton, West Ham and Newcastle recently linked with a move. Pereira is unlikely to be the only notable departure from Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window either.





It is understood that United will refuse to extend the loan deals of Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez - who are at Roma and Inter respectively - in an attempt to force the Serie A clubs into signing the pair permanently.





The futures of Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Jesse Lingard are also uncertain as Solskjaer continues to restructure the Red Devils squad.



