Andy Robertson admits assists 'competition' with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andrew Robertson has admitted there is a healthy competition between himself and Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold over who can get more assists.

Alexander-Arnold set up his 16th goal of the season on Saturday evening, with his cross-cum-shot being poked home by Sadio Mane during the Reds' 1-0 victory over West Ham.

That was not the right-back's only crucial contribution either. Alexander-Arnold also completed a vital goal-line clearance to deny the Hammers an equaliser.

After the game, long-time defensive partner Robertson was full of praise for his younger counterpart.

"He’s been incredible. The goal-line clearance was special, [he was] slightly out of position to start if I’m going to be critical but his recovery run was incredible – the speed and determination to get back on the line," he said.

"To be honest, we speak a lot about assists but for me that is the most important thing he has done today. The assist was a mishit shot!"

Robertson currently has 12 assists for the campaign and he admitted he is motivated to catch up with Alexander-Arnold before the season is out.

"We have a friendly competition but if both of us are contributing and helping the team win games then that is the most important thing," he said.

"I was delighted when the goal went in, when you take the lead you then want to hang on for the three points. [It was] a good performance from Trent, hopefully he can get to numbers we have never seen before and keep going.

"There’s still a lot of games to go and he can get an assist anytime he wants really."