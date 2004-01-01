Andy Robertson admits he dreams of playing for Celtic

Andy Robertson has admitted he has dreamed of playing for Celtic in the prime years of his career.

Robertson was a member of the Celtic youth academy before leaving for Queen's Park at the age of 15 and is a fan of the club.

When he was young, he dreamed of playing for the side during the best years of his career and admits he still thinks about that dream when he watches them.

"Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it,” he said on BT Sport's Currie Club podcast.

“When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park... as a fan you always have that dream. Ideally, I want to finish my career here at Liverpool. If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down.

“But also, when I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years. When I was at Queen’s Park I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to Celtic.

“And now I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on because I can’t move anymore! Time will tell. I’m very much a person who lives in the moment."

Robertson didn't leave Celtic by choice but was released due to physical weaknesses the club felt he had at the time.

“Height was a part of it, also the physicality – I wasn’t exactly muscle-bound. I got released at a time of quite a lot of change at Celtic. Quite a lot of players at all age groups got released," the Liverpool man said.

“It’s not quite make or break but at the time there were two options – go full-time football or get released. There’s nowhere else to turn."