Andy Robertson Admits He Wants to Spend the Rest of His Career at Anfield

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has revealed he hopes to retire with the Merseyside club, although he also conceded that he would love to play for Celtic one day.





Scotland captain Robertson has proved a huge hit since arriving at Anfield for £8m in 2017. The former Hull man has cemented his place in the starting XI and has formed a superb left-sided partnership with Sadio Mané.





Robertson - whose current deal at the club runs until 2024 - admitted he would love to see out the rest of his playing career at Anfield, and cited teammate James Milner as inspiration for how to remain at the top level.





“My ideal situation just now is to retire at Liverpool,” Robertson told BT Sport as reported by the official Liverpool FC website.





“It’s going to be quite hard but I would love to be able to finish my career here. If I can keep my standards as high up to a James Milner type of age, I would be quite happy with that and call it a day then."





Despite his ambition to remain in the Premier League, Robertson did concede he had always dreamt of playing for Scottish champions Celtic, and although he refused to rule out a move back north of the border, he says his preferred option would be to remain on Merseyside.





“I’d always said I would love to pull on the Celtic top to play; I obviously played for Dundee United, which I loved. Look, you never say never,” he added.





“You’re a long time retired, as they say, and I want to play as long as I can. If that’s finishing up in Scotland or at one point going up to Scotland, I’d be open to it. But my ideal situation is probably finishing and hopefully a couple more trophies at Liverpool.”



