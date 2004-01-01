Andy Robertson backs Liverpool signing to have 'massive future'

Andy Robertson has tipped Scotland compatriot and Liverpool teammate Calvin Ramsay to have a 'massive future'.

Ramsay joined Liverpool in the summer with the Premier League side signing him from Aberdeen for a fee of around £4.2m.

Last season was his first full campaign in senior football, but he impressed so much in the 33 appearances that he made that Jurgen Klopp and co handed him a five-year deal.

Since then, he's made two appearances for Liverpool in the League Cup and Champions League, and has been called up to the Scotland senior squad.

He looks set to make his international debut next week, and Robertson is confident the right-back will go on to achieve big things.

"Obviously Liverpool spotted that and that's why they bought him," he said, referring to the 'huge potential' he feels Ramsay has.

"He doesn't seem fazed by a lot of things and takes everything in his stride - that's credit to him. Everyone at Liverpool is excited to see how far he can go and I'm sure everyone in Scotland is the same."

At club level, Ramsay will have to displace Trent Alexander-Arnold if he wants to play regularly, and Robertson admits that doing so will be difficult but is confident the 19-year-old will get more game time.

"He's coming up against the world's best right-back in Trent, but since he's been back in training, he's been training really well and obviously got his reward with his debut," Robertson added. "He'll be looking for more game time - that's how you learn and develop.

"I know he's excited being involved in the Scotland camp and I'm sure he'll be involved in a lot more for many years to come."