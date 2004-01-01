Andy Robertson blasts Liverpool's defending in 'deserved' Napoli thrashing

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed he and his teammates need to 'wake up' after their 4-1 humiliation at the hands of Napoli.

The Reds opened their Champions League season in the worst possible fashion, being picked apart at will by the Serie A side and falling to one of their worst defeats in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Speaking post-match, Robertson criticised Liverpool's organisation and said they failed to get the basics right in Naples.

"We were miles too open. You can't come to a place like this and not be compact. We had chances, they had chances, they were the miles better team, but when we're a team that presses and you miss one challenge then you need somebody to follow it up and then back his mate," Robertson told BT Sport.

"But too many times they turned and had big open spaces and sent the ball in behind to cause our two centre-backs problems - two-v-two, three-v-two at times.

"Like I said, when you come away in a Champions League game, you can't be wide open like that. We have to get back to basics, you have to be compact.

"We created chances tonight, but unfortunately we deserve this result. The way we were wide open, they found so many spaces, especially in the first half. It felt as if they had an extra man and that's not like us."

"They hit the post within the first minute, then they go get a penalty and another penalty and you find yourself 3-0 down quite quickly. We got beat 4-1, we deserved it, we need to wake up and quickly because we can't perform like that."