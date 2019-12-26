Andy Robertson Claims Jordan Henderson Should Win Premier League Player of the Year

​ Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has claimed teammate Jordan Henderson should be the leading candidate for the Premier League Player of the Year award.





Jurgen Klopp’s men currently sit top of the Premier League, a huge 22 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester City, only dropping points away at Manchester United.

Since arriving at Anfield in 2011, Henderson has split opinion among both Liverpool and England fans, though his influence and reputation have undoubtedly grown in recent years.

Now, Robertson insists the midfielder is undervalued by many and says he sees him as the frontrunner for the various player of the year gongs.

"For me, I think he's the leading candidate," Robertson told ​Sky Sports News. "At times this season when we've struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward.

"He's the one who has made sure we don't get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists.

"Maybe his performances at the start of the season went a little bit under the radar, but as the season has progressed he's not really had a bad game.”

In an ever-changing midfield, Henderson has been a mainstay in Klopp’s starting XI this season, featuring in all but one of Liverpool’s 25 league games.

While Robertson insists the England man doesn’t get the credit he deserves at times, he added that it is Henderson’s attitude on and off the pitch which has driven him to become the player he is now.

"You really appreciate him when you train with him every day and in this country he's not been appreciated enough in his character,” the Scotland international quipped.

"He's getting the recognition he deserves because he is a fantastic player, a fantastic role model and a fantastic captain. He's driven us to three points at times this season when we've struggled."

Liverpool travel to ​Norwich on Saturday as they look to take another step closer to becoming ​Premier League champions for the first time. Just six wins from their remaining 13 games will be enough to ensure the Reds are crowned champions of England for the first time since 1990.