Andy Robertson & Diogo Jota injured on Nations League duty

Liverpool pair Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota have both picked up injuries while on Nations League duty with their respective countries.

The Liverpool squad is set to reconvene for pre-season training in just three weeks' time, but manager Jurgen Klopp may already be facing a number of fitness issues added to the fatigue that will likely come with the early start.

A scan has revealed a thigh injury for Portugal's Jota after he complained of muscle pain following the Selecao's defeat to Switzerland on Sunday.

The forward had been introduced as a second-half substitute in what was his country's final match of a marathon four-game international window straight off the back of the club campaign.

A statement from the Portuguese Football Federation said Liverpool have been informed of the issue and the player has undergone treatment in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, left-back Robertson has not travelled for Scotland's Nations League clash with Armenia on Tuesday having suffered an unspecified injury.

This is also the Scots' fourth match of the break following their World Cup play-off defeat to Ukraine and subsequent games against the Armenians and Ireland.

A number of players from across Europe - including Kevin De Bruyne, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric - have been outspoken in their criticism of the scheduling of this batch of Nations League games, which began just days after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool brought the curtain down on the club campaign.