Andy Robertson is an injury doubt for Liverpool when they face Arsenal on Saturday, having picked up a knock while on international duty.

The Scotland international limped off late on during his country's 2-0 victory over Denmark on Monday - a win which confirmed they will be seeded for the World Cup playoffs in March next year.

As reported by the Athletic, a scan has allayed any fears that the hamstring problem will keep him out of action for too long, but he's only rated at "50/50" to be fit in time for the clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

Robertson has been Liverpool's first choice left back since ousting Alberto Moreno during the 2017/18 season but has missed a few games this term, offering Kostas Tsimikas the opportunity the play in his absence. If Robertson does not recover in time, the Greece international will likely step in again.

The Reds are once again riddled with injuries, a scenario which wrecked their 2019/20 campaign. Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are all currently sidelined as they prepare to face an Arsenal side unbeaten in all competitions since August. Harvey Elliott is also out but the young midfielder has resumed light training.

Only two points currently separate the two sides, though Liverpool will remain hot favourites to take all three points despite their fitness issues.

During the international break, there have also been worries over the likes of Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, but both are expected to be fit for the weekend.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League, four points off leaders Chelsea after their loss to West Ham. After the Arsenal fixture, they face Porto in the Champions League, with qualification as Group B winners already secured.

For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!