Andy Robertson explains importance of 'leadership group' at Liverpool

Liverpool full-back Andrew Robertson has described how the club's 'leadership group' of himself, James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold gee up their teammates for game.

Robertson is one of the longest tenured players currently at the Reds, having played nearly 250 games of the club in all competitions and winning the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Premier League during that time.

Speaking to the club's official website about how he, as well as five of his teammates, have been able to lead the dressing room, Robertson said: “We all have different ways of leading.

“Hendo can carry the team, he can look after everyone pretty much, that’s always been the way. Millie can demand standards, he can give you a rocket if you need a rocket, in a nice way. Virgil is always commanding at the back and can talk.

“I can help the lads out. I try to help the younger players but also demand standards as well.

“Trent is obviously still young, but he is also a leader in every way. Every young lad that comes up to train with us looks at Trent and thinks, ‘I want to follow his career path.’”