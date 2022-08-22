Andy Robertson fumes over Liverpool's slow start to matches

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has admitted the Reds must start games faster if they are to address their poor start to the Premier League season.

The Reds conceded first in their final four games of the 2021/22 campaign - going on to win three and draw the other - and have also gone behind in their first three games this year, but this time, none have ended in victory.

It's the first time since 2012/13 that Liverpool have failed to win any of their opening three games, and Scotland international Robertson warned his side that they must sort themselves out quickly.

"It’s definitely not been the start of the season we wanted, it's been really poor," Robertson told Sky Sports after Monday's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

"We give every team a goal start and that’s the base of the game, you can’t keep giving yourself an uphill battle, we’ve conceded an early goal again, started slow again that’s what needs to change.

"You can’t keep going behind especially, in the warmup it’s the quietest I’ve ever heard this stadium. They wanted something to lift them and unfortunately we gave them it.

Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey,Toby Cudworth and Harry Symeou bring you Talking Transfers, discussing Antony attempting to push through a move to Man Utd, Frenkie de Jong and Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang's futures at Barcelona and Arsenal's interest in Pedro Neto. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

"We need to pull our fingers out quickly, we need to come together as a team because we can’t keep going out there, it’s easy talking about it in the changing room, before the game but we have to go out and do it. We have to be a team that starts the game well, puts the pressure on the team not the other way around.

"That’s three games this season, maybe Crystal Palace is different. We started the game well but Fulham started better than us, [United] started better than us today.

"Last season, Wolves, Real Madrid, Southampton... it needs to change. In this league you can’t keep giving them a head start, that’s what we’re doing."

Related