Andy Robertson Highlights the Area Liverpool Must Improve in Against Atlético Madrid

Andy Robertson has urged Liverpool to get more shots on target in their Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday after failing to register any in the reverse fixture.

When the Reds travelled to the Spanish capital three weeks ago, they lost 1-0 to a well-drilled and disciplined Atléti side and failed to trouble Jan Oblak.

As quoted by the Daily Mirror's ​David Ma​ddock, Robertson made it clear that the Reds must focus on chance creation should they hope to overturn the deficit they face going into the Champions League clash.

"We didn't have a shot on target in the first game, and if we repeat that, we'll go out. So we have to create, and we have to be clinical," he said.

Misfiring in front of goal has not been a common issue for ​Liverpool under Jürgen Klopp. In fact, the game against Atlético was only the second time in 251 matches with the German at the helm that his side have failed to muster a single save from the opposition goalkeeper.

​Atlético took the lead in the fourth minute through Saúl Ñíguez after the Spaniard was the first to pounce on a loose ball from a corner. While we've established Liverpool failed to trouble Oblak between the sticks, they did register eight efforts over the course of the match - one more than Diego Simeone's side managed.

Atlético go to Anfield with a slender one goal lead, but are more than comfortable defending on the edge of their box in a 4-4-2 that Simeone has rigorously and mercilessly drilled into them over the years, with midfielder ​Thomas Partey proving a particularly difficult obstacle to bypass.

After ​losing their unbeaten record to Watford and crashing out of the FA Cup, Liverpool have looked jittery since the trip to Madrid, admittedly in comparison to the other-worldly form they produced for the majority of the season.

However, coming through the tie against this obstinate Atléti side will be a major boost in a what could still be a historic season for the club.