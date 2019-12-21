Andy Robertson Hopeful Club World Cup Triumph Can Inspire Liverpool to Premier League Glory

​Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has admitted he is hopeful that their success at the Club World Cup can inspire the Reds to go on and compete for more silverware in 2020.

The 1-0 win over Flamengo sealed a third international trophy for Liverpool in 2019. They won the Champions League, Super Cup and now the Club World Cup, and they still remain in with a shout of winning both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Right that’s another for the cabinet, now back to England for Prem business pic.twitter.com/hRsYgOxSlA — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 22, 2019

Given their imposing ten-point lead at the top of the ​Premier League (with a game in hand), many have tipped ​Liverpool to add another trophy to their cabinet in the near future, and Robertson confessed (via ​The Guardian) that their latest conquest only spurs them on to win more.

“That’s three for 2019,” the defender said. “In the calendar year we have won the ​Champions League, Super Cup and now this. To win three in any calendar year is special – and these are big ones.

“The Champions League is absolutely massive. The Super Cup and the Club World Cup are massive to us. We are really excited about it but we have got to take the momentum into 2020. Hopefully there are a couple more of these scenes of us lifting trophies above our head to come.

“It’s an incredible feeling to win it and it makes this week worthwhile. We took it seriously even though maybe people back in England didn’t.

"The whole of South America was behind Flamengo. You could see how many fans came over and made a fantastic atmosphere for them. In England, they wanted us to prioritise the Carabao Cup but you don’t get many chances to be world champions. We took ours and rightly so.”

Liverpool opted to send all their senior stars out to Qatar for the Club World Cup, meaning a youthful side of academy graduates had to face ​Aston Villa in Tuesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final.





The youngsters were unceremoniously thumped 5-0, but the first team's success will certainly have softened the blow.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!