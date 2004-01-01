Andy Robertson injured in pre-season friendly against Athletic Club

Andy Robertson was forced off with a nasty looking injury during Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Athletic Club on Sunday.

Robertson stayed down after he attempted to block a cross from Athletic wide man Alex Berenguer in the latter stages of the first half. He immediately looked uncomfortable and required lengthy on-field treatment.

Robertson required lengthy treatment | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Replays showed the Scot had caught his foot in the turf, turning his ankle to an unnatural position. A stretcher was not required, though, with Robertson managing to depart the field with the assistance of two Liverpool medical staff members.

It is not yet clear how long the injury will keep the left-back sidelined for. However, any period of absence would be a bitter blow for the Reds. Robertson is one of the best in the world in his position and has registered a combined 30 assists over the past three Premier League seasons.

Liverpool are also light at left-back. Kostas Tsimikas, who made just seven appearances in all competitions last time out, is the only natural in the position in the first-team squad. Youngster Owen Beck - who replaced Robertson on Saturday - can also play there but he has very little experience.

Although Robertson’s injury was a setback, there were some positives to take away from Sunday’s game. Virgil van Dijk continued his recovery from an ACL injury, playing 72 minutes before receiving a rapturous ovation from the Anfield crowd. Naby Keita and Joel Matip, who both struggled with injuries last season, also got minutes in the tank.

Van Dijk played 72 minutes | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Diogo Jota put the Reds 1-0 up in the first half with a precise finish. Berenguer then levelled things up after the break by finishing off Inaki Williams’ fine cross. Liverpool have one more pre-season friendly against Osasuna on Monday before they kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City next Saturday.