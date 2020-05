Andy Robertson Insists He Feels Safe in Training & Isn't Nervous About the Premier League's Return

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson insists he feels safe in training and isn't nervous about the Premier League's potential restart in the near future.

Liverpool players returned to individual training at Melwood over two weeks ago and have since began working together in small groups. All Premier League clubs unanimously voted in favour of the return of contact training on Wednesday as English top-flight football nears a return.

It's expected that the Premier League will return at some point in June - although a specific date is yet to be specified - and Robertson has insisted he has no nerves surrounding football's restart, also claiming that Liverpool have followed all protocols effectively.

Speaking to Sky Sports , the Scotsman stated: "All the Premier League protocols that they have set out that the clubs have to adhere to, they have been second to none. The staff in here have been different class and have made it a safe environment for us to come into.

"For me, when people’s normal jobs start going back to normal and people are getting told to go back to work, then for us, I don’t think there’s a safer place where we can be. We’re following everything, the doctors are staying on top of everything."

He added: "I can understand people being a wee bit nervous but the people in our squad who were nervous about it at the start, I don’t think they are now. We have been training for ten days now and they can see how safe we are being, no stone is being left unturned."

Liverpool currently sit 25 points clear atop the league table and are edging towards a first ever Premier League title. Unsurprisingly, Robertson is keen for the Reds to get back to business and pick up from where they left off.

"We will hopefully get playing back soon because we have done really well so far," said the 26-year-old. "Everyone is keeping to the rules and keeping to everything that we need to do, and then hopefully we can get football back on the telly.

"It’s not the same without fans but it’s something that we need to get used to just now and then hopefully the fans can come back sooner rather than later."

Source : 90min