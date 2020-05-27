Andy Robertson Insists He Feels Safe in Training & Isn't Nervous About the Premier League's Return

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson insists he feels safe in training and isn't nervous about the Premier League's potential restart in the near future.

Liverpool players returned to individual training at Melwood over two weeks ago and have since began working together in small groups. All Premier League clubs unanimously voted in favour of the return of contact training on Wednesday as English top-flight football nears a return.

It's expected that the Premier League will return at some point in June - although a specific date is yet to be specified - and Robertson has insisted he has no nerves surrounding football's restart, also claiming that Liverpool have followed all protocols effectively.