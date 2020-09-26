Andy Robertson Insists Liverpool Motivation Hasn't Dipped After Title Win

Andy Robertson has insisted that the motivation in the Liverpool squad remains as high as ever as the Reds go about defending the Premier League title for the first time in the club's history.

Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years during the 2019/20 season - a journey that saw them agonisingly miss out on the title the year before despite collecting 97 points, before having their championship-winning campaign interrupted by coronavirus for three months.

Such a convoluted journey to finally lifting the Premier League title coupled with Jurgen Klopp's famously intense methods and style of play has led to some people questioning whether Liverpool will have the motivation and the energy to go and do it all over again during the 2020/21 season.

However, speaking to the Athletic, Robertson insists this will not be an issue for himself or the squad.

“The best thing about winning trophies is the feeling it gives you from celebrating with your closest family, friends and team-mates,” Robertson said.

“I don’t want to just experience that once or twice, I want to keep on experiencing it and that’s what drives me forward. That feeling of lifting that trophy above your head. You want to create more memories.

“We play for a club that demands these things. My motivation is the same as it was last season or the year before. It’s the same around Melwood. The trophies we won last season haven’t even been mentioned since we all came back.

"It’s a new season and we look to attack them all over again. Whether it happens or not, it won’t be for the want of trying. If we fall short, then a team will have deserved it more than us. If we do it again, then the scenes will be incredible.”