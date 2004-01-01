Andy Robertson Jokes Liverpool Boss Jürgen Klopp Is ?Even More Klopp? When Drunk

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has shed light on the antics which followed his side’s Champions League triumph last year, adding that manager Jürgen Klopp is ‘even more Klopp’ when drunk .







Having suffered Champions League final heartbreak in 2018, the Merseysiders put their demons to rest in June 2019 as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid to be crowned champions of Europe.







A night of celebrations ensued, led by manager Klopp, and Robertson has claimed the Reds boss is even more enthusiastic than usual after he’s had a drink.







“He is probably even more Klopp!,” Robertson told BBC’s That Peter Crouch Podcast.







“He says, ‘anything you do, you do 100% - you play 100%, you train 100%, you party 100%’. When he parties, he parties Klopp times probably three or four again.







“What you see is what you get with him.”







Having partied into the early hours of the morning, Robertson recalled spending time with Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish.







The full-back revealed Dalglish had to be prised away from the party by his wife and that the former Newcastle boss was ready to continue the merriment.







“I remember the lights came on at about 6am,” he recalled.







“I remember talking to Kenny Dalglish at this point as the lights went on. He was being ushered away by his wife because they had a flight to catch, but he wasn’t for leaving!”







Following a night of festivities in Spain, the Liverpool squad returned to England where they were met with a hero’s welcome following their Champions League triumph.







The team completed an open-top bus tour of the city, and Robertson says both he and his teammates ensured they enjoyed every second of the parade.







“I think in these things we all just went out and enjoyed it - it may not happen again,” he added.







“When do you get 800,000 people out in the streets shouting your name singing songs and that and knowing that you have achieved something?”





