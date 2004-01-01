Andy Robertson limps off with hamstring injury in Denmark win

Liverpool face a nervous wait over the fitness of Andy Robertson after the Scotland left-back limped off the field late in his country's 2-0 win over Denmark on Monday.

Captaining the side, Robertson managed 79 minutes of action before pulling up with an apparent hamstring injury which left him unable to complete the game.

He was spotted walking relatively freely in Scotland's lap of honour after the game, but Robertson will now be sent for scans to determine the severity of his issue, and he's now facing the possibility of joining Liverpool's ever-growing list of injury worries.

Should Robertson be sidelined, he would be replaced at the back by Greece international Kostas Tsimikas, who has been in impressive form since the start of the campaign.

The international break hasn't been particularly kind to Liverpool this time around. Winger Sadio Mane picked up a suspected rib injury which continues to be monitored, and midfielder Jordan Henderson left the England camp with an unspecified issue.

Jurgen Klopp is already without Roberto Firmino, Harvey Elliott, Thiago Alcantara and Joe Gomez, while both James Milner and Naby Keita are coming off hamstring injuries which may keep them sidelined for a little while longer.

High-flying Arsenal are set to travel to Anfield on Saturday, so Klopp does not have much time for his injury-hit stars to make a return.

Arsenal could actually knock Liverpool out of the top four with a victory, with Mikel Arteta's side currently sitting two points behind the Reds in fifth.

Liverpool are on a run of two games without a victory and just two wins in their last six Premier League outings, so getting back to winning ways against an Arsenal side who haven't lost any of their last eight is a must.