Andy Robertson makes damning assessment of Liverpool's season after FA Cup exit

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has admitted the Reds have been 'nowhere near' good enough this season after they crashed out of the FA Cup to Brighton.

Just a few weeks after their 3-0 humbling against the Seagulls in the Premier League, Liverpool were left licking their wounds once again as a 92nd-minute strike from Kaoru Mitoma dumped them out of the cup with a 2-1 loss.

After the game, a downbeat Robertson spoke to ITV to apologise for 'letting the fans down'.

"Bitterly disappointing. I thought it was a good cup tie, end to end and both had chances," the left-back said. "We were more competitive than two weeks ago but that didn't take much. We created chances and were more compact but at the end of the day we are out of the cup.

"At a club like Liverpool, fans expect a lot and to lose with the last kick of the ball it's disappointing. We need to start winning games. It's easy to say but harder to fix.

"This season has been nowhere near good enough. At the start of the year, we wanted a fresh start but that hasn't happened. We've been worse. In the league, we haven't been good enough and now we're out of both cups.

"You can't put your finger on one thing, it's more than that. You can tell we're not as confident in front of goal and in defence we are a wee bit open. We had two clean sheets coming into today but then go and concede two goals.

"We need to get the confidence back, it's easier said than done, and that's how we will get results.

"We need to do it quick and we're not. That it doesn't help the fans, I'm sorry for them and the way we are putting on a show. We let them down again."

Having already crashed out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Manchester City earlier this season, Liverpool now appear set to finish the campaign with only the Community Shield to celebrate.

Jurgen Klopp's side are ninth in the Premier League table and, although they remain in the Champions League, must navigate a last-16 tie with reigning champions Real Madrid if they are to advance further in that competition.