Andrew Robertson has named Mohamed Salah as the best Liverpool signing of recent years, valuing the Egyptian’s impact greater than that of Virgil van Dijk or Alisson.

Salah and Robertson arrived at Liverpool within a few weeks of each other in the summer of 2017, a period that marked the real start of the club’s surge to back to prominence under Jurgen Klopp, who was appointed a couple of months into the 2015/16 season.

Although yet to mount a Premier League title challenge at the time, Liverpool reached the Champions League in 2018 at the end of Salah’s first season. Van Dijk had arrived from Southampton midway through that campaign, with Alisson to join that summer ahead of 2018/19.

“Obviously, Virgil was a big one, Alisson was a big one. But I think it’s got to be Mo because of the records he’s set and stuff like that,” Robertson told the Pitch Side podcast on YouTube.

“I signed the same summer as him. Not as much hype was made about me than him, though. But he had a great run and hasn’t really stopped.”

Having previously flopped at Chelsea and forced to rebuild his career in Serie A with Fiorentina and Roma, Salah scored an astonishing 44 times in his first season. That included 32 goals in the Premier League, a record in the competition in a 38-game season.

Robertson had a more modest start at Liverpool. The Reds only paid around £8m for the left-back with just two seasons of Premier League football under his belt with Hull at the time and it took him until hallway through his first year to properly establish himself.

But since that time, Robertson has become one of the first names on the teamsheet and has consistently been among the best full-backs in the world.

