Liverpool left-back Andy Roberton has claimed he is not concerned by Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo completed his long-awaited move back to Old Trafford earlier on deadline day and will join up with the United squad after the international break, where he is currently training alongside new club teammates Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot.

Robertson, who is away with the Scotland national team, was asked for his feelings towards the move as he discussed his side's upcoming World Cup qualifier against Denmark, and while he was full of praise for Ronaldo, he stressed that he is not getting caught up in the excitement.

"There are a lot of fantastic players in the Premier League, and Ronaldo's just adding to that, but we'll leave the Man Utd fans to worry about that," he told a press conference.

"Obviously, their 'prince' or their 'king' is returning, I suppose, and it's on them to get excited for it. I'm not too bothered about it until we have to face them because I've played against him before and he's a fantastic player and one that needs your full attention.

"But Man Utd have got world-class players all over the pitch and they've just added another one to it. They're all difficult, but I'll worry about that when we play Man Utd."

Robertson has squared off against Ronaldo once in the past, but that solitary meeting just so happened to be the 2017/18 Champions League final.

On that day, it was Ronaldo who got the last laugh as his Real Madrid side ended up lifting the trophy, so Robertson will be keen to avoid falling to a similar fate when he takes his Liverpool side to meet Ronaldo at Old Trafford on October 24.