Andy Robertson out until 'at least international break' with knee injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Andy Robertson will be out of action with a knee injury "until at least the international break".

The Scot will miss the Champions League clash with Ajax as a result, as well as Sunday's clash with Chelsea in the Premier League - if the match goes ahead following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Reds' Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible start last week as they were well-beaten by Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, a game that Robertson played the full 90 minutes in.

However, the 28-year-old picked up a knee problem and was pictured wearing a brace on his left knee at the club’s training ground in Kirkby over the weekend.

Klopp has now confirmed that Robertson's injury will rule him out until at least the first week of October, meaning Kostas Tsimikas will almost certainly be given the nod against Ajax.

Robertson's injury is the latest in a long line of setbacks for Liverpool. Ibrahima Konate is currently sidelined, and Joel Matip has been struggling with a groin problem this season which has restricted him to the bench.

The midfield is similarly affected, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and captain Jordan Henderson all currently missing through injury.

However, Thiago Alcantara returned in Naples to make his first appearance in weeks, and summer signing Fabio Carvalho is thought to have only suffered a dead leg during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Striker Diogo Jota is also set to continue his comeback after making his first appearance of the season at Goodison Park.