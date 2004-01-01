Andy Robertson provides perfect response to rumours of Alisson bust-up

Andy Robertson has responded to the rumours that he was involved in a dressing room bust-up with Liverpool teammate Alisson following the Premier League defeat to Leicester earlier this month, suggesting he hardly has the stature to be starting a fight.

In the hours that followed the Foxes defeat, social media was awash with an unverified claim of a bust-up breaking out between Robertson and Alisson, while it was even alleged that Jurgen Klopp refused to travel back to Merseyside with the squad and was going to resign.

It was quickly all confirmed to be complete rubbish. There was no fight and Klopp didn’t quit.

"I don't look like the boxing type, do I!” Robertson told Soccer AM. “I think the least [likely] two people to fight in the changing room would probably be Ali and myself, to be honest.

"When you get a couple of bad results, in current times I think people are sitting at home a bit bored and obviously somebody made up a rumour that the gaffer didn't come home whereas me and Ali were fighting,” he added.

“I love how I was the one that ended up with the burst lip. I would have rather it the other way around, but beggars can’t be choosers. But the stuff that was getting written was a lot of nonsense. For the players and everyone else in the training ground, we just need to block all that out.”

Liverpool have seen their Premier League title defence go up in smoke this season. The Reds have lost four games in a row, including a first Merseyside derby at Anfield since 1999, and are 19 points off the pace and are 33 points worse off than after the same number of games last season.

Next up is an away trip on Sunday to face a Sheffield United side 14 points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table and a chance to get a much needed Premier League win to stop the rot.

