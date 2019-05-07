Andy Robertson Regrets Shoving Lionel Messi During Liverpool's Comeback Against Barcelona

Andy Robertson has admitted that he regrets pushing Lionel Messi during Liverpool's thrilling Champions League semi-final with Barcelona last season.

That infamous night at Anfield saw the Reds overturn a three-goal first leg deficit on their way to lifting the trophy, beating the Catalan giants 4-0 on Merseyside.

Robertson - who was substituted through injury at half-time - has admitted that he regrets one of his actions that night, choosing to shove Messi in the head following the Argentine's clash with Fabinho.

As quoted by the ​Daily Mail, the Scot said: " When I look back on things, I don’t really regret anything because I feel as if everything is experience that makes you what you are.





"But I do look back on that moment with ​Messi as one regret. I don’t like seeing it. When I saw it afterwards I was gutted.





"We all had the attitude that day that nothing was standing in our way to get to that final and we created that atmosphere around the stadium, and me and ​Fabinho were tracking him and there was a tangle of legs and we were on the floor. To do that to the greatest player that has ever played...

"I have nothing but respect for him and ​Barcelona, but we went into that game with the attitude that we were 3-0 down, we needed a miracle, we needed something special and if that little thing stopped the best player in the world playing to his highest potential.

Andy Robertson letting Lionel Messi know he's in for a game at Anfield  pic.twitter.com/Anl4mkNh8e — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2019

"But I do regret it. That’s not me as a person. That’s not my personality. But that night a lot of things happened that you don’t really remember. There was no thought process behind it."

Robertson has established himself as a fan favourite at ​Liverpool, partly due to his ferocity and no-nonsense attitude on the pitch. However, the left-back has shown strength in character to admit his mistake, although he's unlikely to regret the outcome of that night at Anfield.