Andy Robertson Reveals Hamstring Complaint Amid Liverpool Injury Concerns

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has stoked fears over yet another defensive injury for the Reds after admitting he was suffering from cramp and a tight hamstring at the end of Scotland’s dramatic Euro 2020 playoff against Serbia.

Liverpool have already lost preferred centre-back pairing Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term knee injuries, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is nursing a hamstring problem that could see him miss several games between now and mid-December.

Robertson captained Scotland in their playoff in Serbia, on the pitch for all 120 minutes of the tense tie. He has admitted he was due to take a sudden death penalty in the shootout, but Aleksandar Mitrovic missed the decisive final kick that sent Scotland to a first tournament in 22 years.

Liverpool and Robertson will learn at what price for that monumental effort over the coming days as he prepares to go again in UEFA Nations League fixtures against Slovakia and Israel.

“I think I was [sixth] or seventh but my hamstring seized up,” the Liverpool star admitted to the Sky Sports cameras after the game. “In the second half of extra-time I had a bit of cramp, it was my left [leg] as well so I was just a bit worried it was going to cramp up.”

Liverpool confirmed on Thursday that Gomez had undergone successful surgery to repair a damaged tendon in his left knee suffered during an England training session, but the 23-year-old centre-back will miss a ‘significant’ portion of the rest of the season while he undergoes recovery.

Van Dijk had already been successfully operated on to repair his ACL damage, which was sustained during last month’s contentious Merseyside derby against Everton.

Alexander-Arnold will be back in action much sooner, although there are still concerns that he could miss a number of upcoming games, including the remainder of the Champions League group stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also has a hamstring injury | Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

As things stand, Robertson is the only fit member of Liverpool’s first-choice back four so it would be a disaster if his tight hamstring and cramp proves to be anything more severe.

