Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has praised the attitude of his Premier League winning teammates, lauding their ability to 'take setbacks in our stride'.





Manchester City's defeat against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge sealed a maiden Premier League title for the Reds, just 13 months after they had missed out on the trophy by a solitary point.





Man City pipped Liverpool to the title last season by just one point in an enthralling title race

Even then, Liverpool accumulated an incredible 97 points, losing just once - to City themselves - all season. But now, in an interview with LFCTV, the Scotsman has revealed how that near miss provided all the motivation the players needed for success this time around.





"We won the Champions League and in the summer I can't say that I wasn't happy with having that winners' medal around my neck, but a part of us did feel like it could've been more," said a cheerful Robertson.





Liverpool wanted to have two trophies on that bus instead of just one

"It could have been a double and on that open top bus we could've maybe had the Premier League trophy as well. But that's the attitude we took with us as well this season.





"We've showed we can take setbacks in our stride because we got beat in the Champions League final and then the next season we win it. We got beat by a point one season in the Premier League and then the next season we go and run away with it."





Robertson wasn't the only one to express his pride at Liverpool's achievements, with Virgil van Dijk - who's arrival from Southampton has acted as a catalyst for the club's phenomenal success - among the first players to speak to the media after City's clash with Chelsea had finished.





Speaking to BT Sport, last season's PFA Player of the Year winner said: "It's unbelievable, what a season. We've been incredible. To be part of this group of players and part of this journey is incredible and I am very proud to be able to call myself a Premier League winner.





Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson both expressed their joy after title win

"Of course I watched the game. I don't watch too many games but the game felt like it was taking ages and never ended. When the free-kick went in from Kevin [De Bruyne] - what an incredible goal by the way - I was getting nervous, and I haven't been nervous in a while.





"But after that it was just celebration time and we are all proud of each other. I can't really describe the feeling to be honest."



