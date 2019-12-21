Andy Robertson Reveals How Last Season's Premier League Title Race Has Affected Liverpool This Term

Liverpool left back Andy Robertson says he and his club teammates are still hurting from coming up just short in last season's Premier League title race.

The Reds had an advantage of seven points in January last season but ended up finishing one behind their rivals as the Citizens won their last 14 games to finish on 98.

While Liverpool would go on to beat Tottenham in the Champions League final, Robertson has revealed the league loss still lingers in the squad as the Merseyside club look to win that first elusive Premier League title.

​“Our total of 97 points wins 95% of the Premier Leagues in previous years,” the Scotland international told the Liverpool Echo. “Unfortunately we were in the year where it wasn't enough.





“For us, that still hurts, missing out after such a fantastic season. It was eased by winning the ​Champions League and we can look back and say it was a successful season. Without the Champions League, though, we couldn't. It would have been a very long summer.

“We know how important every single game is because every point and every win and last-minute winner and clean sheet last season was so important. We fell short but pushed Manchester City all the way.”

​Liverpool are massive favourites to win England's top flight this season after charging into a ten-point lead over nearest competitors Leicester - who they play on Boxing Day - with ​City trailing by 11.

Former ​Hull defender Robertson added: “This season, we have got a nice lead just now, but we know if we drop points then the two teams behind us will be ready to pounce.





“We just need to keep them at arm's length, and if we keep doing that then we keep that gap. That has to be our aim.

“We know it's going to be tough and realistically games are going to get tougher, and if we do drop points then it's all about bouncing back. We have done that so far.

“Against Manchester United we drew and recovered straight away and have gone on a good run of winning games. Returning from Qatar, we have to pick up where we left off.”